WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ara Guler in 1986 | Photography | Showcase
To honour the legacy of legendary visual historian Ara Guler, we turn back the clocks to 1986. By then, Ara Guler was a 58-year-old photographer who had been taking pictures for more than 50 years. He loved to speak about his work almost as much as he loved to make it. Always outspoken and never one to mince words, his truthful abrasiveness was on full display in the interview you're about to see. Speaking with TRT's Dogan Hizlan, Guler makes clear the importance of documenting the world in its purest form, and why photography and art should remain separate disciplines.
Ara Guler in 1986 | Photography | Showcase
October 19, 2018
Explore
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us