October 19, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Central America Migrant Caravan: Thousands are fleeing drug cartels and violence
Instability fuelled by drug violence has driven migrants from Central America to the United States for years. The US wants it to end. Washington has given billions of dollars to Latin American security forces to fight the war on drugs. But that approach, as Christine Pirovolakis reports, is now largely seen as a failure. #CentralAmerica #Honduras #Migrants
Central America Migrant Caravan: Thousands are fleeing drug cartels and violence
Explore