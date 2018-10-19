WORLD
2 MIN READ
‘It was a message by MBS, and it backfired’ we speak to experts on Khashoggi’s disappearance
After an extensive search of the Saudi consulate and the consul general's home, Turkish investigators have started analyzing the evidence. Samples are now being tested as authorities try to confirm if Khashoggi was murdered inside the building. Turkish sources say there is audio evidence proving the journalist was tortured and killed there. On the sidelines of the investigation - a whirlwind of shuttle diplomacy has taken place. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with leaders in Riyadh and Ankara. US President Donald Trump had initially sided with the Saudi version of events - but after receiving a briefing from Pompeo - says he now believes that Khashoggi is dead. The fallout continues to plague Saudi Arabia and its crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, as prominent business and government leaders pull out of an investor's conference in Riyadh. A leading rights group is also urging Turkey to ask the UN to investigate Khashoggi's disappearance. Guests: Talip Kucukcan Professor at Marmara University and a Former Turkish member of parliament for the AK party Vehbi Baysan Lecturer at Ibn Haldun University Martin Reardon Vice President of The Soufan Group, who also spent more than two-decades at the FBI #JamalKhashoggi #Khashoggi خاشقجي#
October 19, 2018
