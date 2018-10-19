October 19, 2018
WORLD
Newsfeed – The War Room: Facebook launches new team to fight fake news
Facebook is doing all it can to try and brush up their reputation as a haven for fake news. The social media platform now has a team of 20 people who will try and take on the fake news issue and their first targets are the Brazil elections and the US midterms. But will any of it work? #Facebook #FakeNews #SocialMedia
