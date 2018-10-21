October 21, 2018
Tuktuk to Turkey: Family raises awareness about epilepsy deaths
More than 65 million people have epilepsy worldwide. But many of those are never told about the risk of sudden death. In the UK, about a thousand people die each year from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy. Arabella Munro has the story of one family trying to turn their tragedy into action. #Epilepsy #SuddenDeath #EpilepsyDeath
