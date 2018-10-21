The best things about Adiyaman: Mount Nemrut, the Cigkofte Festival, and more!

We hit the road to see what sort of excitement Adiyaman has to offer and got more than we bargained for. Lucky for us we had a chance to limitlessly indulge in the traditional dish called cigkofte (raw meatballs) at the Cigkofte Festival, and got to explore wildly unique ancient sights. #Adiyaman #Cigkofte #RawMeatballs