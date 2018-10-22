October 22, 2018
Migrant Caravan: Thousands in US-bound caravan head into Mexico
Authorities have allowed dozens of women and children from a caravan of migrants - bound for the United States - to enter Mexico. But police are now blocking the path, and thousands remain stranded on a bridge at the border with Guatemala. Tired of waiting for official action, some are taking matters into their own hands. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Guatemala #Mexico #Migrants
