Countering Extremism: The Right to Remove Children?

'Prevent' is one of four strands ​of the UK government's wider counter-terrorism strategy and was established to deal with radicalisation within the Muslim community. It has also come under criticism for alienating those it's trying to reach. And a report by advocacy group CAGE is accusing the government of removing children from allegedly radicalized parents. They say that's breaking the law, so when is intervention to protect children necessary? Joining us at the Roundtable is Madeline-Sophie Abbas, Sociology Lecturer at the University of Manchester; Asim Qureshi, CAGE Research Director; David Otto, Global Risk International Director and Mohammed Akunjee, a Criminal Defence Lawyer