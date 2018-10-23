Nikol Pashinyan resigns | Marawi: One year on | Hungary’s homeless ban

Armenia's prime minister Nikol Pashinyan steps down paving the way for snap elections. But will he return with more power? Also, it’s been one year since Marawi was declared free from terrorists. But could Daesh return to the Philippines? And it's now illegal in Hungary to sleep on the streets. But is a ban on rough sleeping really the way to reduce homelessness?