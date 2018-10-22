NewsFeed – Saudi Arabia admits death of Khashoggi but social media is skeptical

Social media has been skeptical of Saudi Arabia's explanation of Jamal Khashoggi's killing. And now a new video of the attempt to cover up the killing is aired by CNN. They used a body double dressed in Jamal Khashoggi’s clothes to make it look like the Saudi journalist left the consulate in Istanbul. #Khashoggi #SaudiArabia #SocialMedia