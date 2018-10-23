WORLD
1 MIN READ
The impact of Khashoggi killing on the art world | Showcase
The mysterious death of a Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been a political and diplomatic firestorm over the past three weeks. But the journalist's death and unknown whereabouts also had a huge impact on the art world. Columbia University cancelled an event with Saudi artist Ahmed Mater, who has ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and was helping to organise the New York Arab World Art & Education Programme. In addition to that, major cultural institutions in New York, including The Met and the Brooklyn Museum announced their decision to block any donations coming from the Kingdom. For more on the art scene's response to Khashoggi's death, Showcase is joined by TRT World's editor at large, Craig Copetas. #Khashoggi #ArabWorld #Showcase
The impact of Khashoggi killing on the art world | Showcase
October 23, 2018
Explore
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us