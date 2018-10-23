Tarkovsky Quartet | Music | Showcase

The Akbank Jazz Festival is in full swing here in Istanbul. More than one hundred musicians are performing from across Turkey and around the world. Among them is the Tarkovsky Quartet. The four musicians may be German and French, but they first came together in 2006 to pay tribute to the famous Soviet film director Andrei Tarkovsky. Their music has been described as startling and stark, modern and baroque. And two of the four members of the band join Showcase in the studio: Pianist and composer Francois Couturier and cellist Anja Lechner.