Will Daesh return to Marawi in the Philippines?
After a five month siege that forced hundreds of thousands to flee Marawi, the city is still under martial law and there's a heavy military presence. Poverty is everywhere, and access to education is hard to come by. Many in the city are deeply frustrated. And with Daesh recruiters still known to be operating in the area, there's fear disaffected people could fall prey to the terror group. Guests: Jose Custodio Former consultant for the Office of the National Security Adviser Stephen Cutler Security analyst and a former chief of FBI operations in the Philippines Amina Rasul President of the Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy
October 23, 2018
