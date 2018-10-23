Rehabilitating Marawi

One year ago, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city of Marawi free from terror. It was announced as the fighting between the army and Daesh-linked militants drew to a close. The siege lasted five months, and forced hundreds of thousands of people out of the city. Once the guns fell silent, the work of reconstruction began. But things haven't been moving as fast as many hoped. The area is still under martial law and there's a heavy military presence. Poverty is everywhere, and access to education is hard to come by. Many in the city are deeply frustrated. And with Daesh recruiters still known to be operating in the area, there's fear disaffected people could fall prey to the terror group. Randolph Nogel reports