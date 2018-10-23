WORLD
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Tawfiq Jabareen on speaks the planned destruction of Khan Al Ahmar
Israel will postpone the planned destruction of a Palestinian bedouin village in the occupied west bank. Protestors have been demonstrating against the destruction and forced eviction of the population of Khan Al Ahmar. The International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, said in a statement last week that eviction and demolition of the Khan al-Ahmar could constitute a war crime. Israel had given the residents an October 1st deadline and is planning to moved them to another location. Tawfiq Jabareen, lawyer of Khan Al Ahmar village speaks on the issue. #KhanAlAhmar #TawfiqJabareen #Israel
October 23, 2018
