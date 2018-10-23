October 23, 2018
BIZTECH
Latin America’s first sun-powered rally | Money Talks
Over the weekend, nearly a dozen international race car teams came together in the Chilean capital, Santiago, to compete in what is being called the world's most extreme solar race. The teams are facing rough mountain routes and strong ocean winds, all with one goal: showing the world solar energy is powerful enough to be part of the future of transportation. #SolarEnergy #Racing
