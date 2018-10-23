Companies looking for investor support | Money Talks

Venture capitalists and angel investors have arrived in Turkey to scope the talent at Startup Istanbul. It is an event that brings together investors to fund and mentor budding entrepreneurs and potentially discover the next big thing. TRT World's senior producer Usmaan Lone spoke to ESAS Ventures' founding partner, Fethi Sabanci Kamisli, and chatted about what's getting investors excited. #StartUpIstanbul