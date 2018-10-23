Business leaders ditching Saudi business summit | Money Talks

It is supposed to be Saudi Arabia's flagship investment summit, designed to lure the world's business elite to help the kingdom transform its oil-dependent economy. But a growing list of corporate leaders are refusing to attend the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, over the killing of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. But will the boycott extend beyond the conference, or are the petro dollars flowing from the Kingdom too alluring to keep businesses away? We speak to TRT World's Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, and Senior Business Producer, Mobin Nasir. #Khashoggi #SaudiArabia