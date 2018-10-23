October 23, 2018
Italy Economy: EU rejects Rome's 2019 budget proposal
It's a step the European Commission has never taken before - rejecting an EU member's budget plan. The EU says - Italy wants to spend way beyond its means, with its budget deficit target up to three-times bigger than what the EU wants. But while Rome and Brussels keep arguing about spending, Italians are desperate for economic change. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Italy #EU
