The Khashoggi Killing: Erdogan says Khashoggi's killing 'premediated'

President Erdogan has dismissed reports from Riyadh that Jamal Khashoggi was killed at its consulate by ROGUE operatives. He calls the killing - a premeditated murder. On Tuesday he laid out some of the evidence Turkey's investigators have uncovered. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #Erdogan #Khashoggi #SaudiArabia