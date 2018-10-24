Modern Art | Literature | Showcase

Modern art is either too simple or too daunting for many to understand. People tend to misjudge and avoid familiarising themselves with the genre. To dispel the mystery surrounding modern art, historian Amy Dempsey has added "Modern Art" in her series of Art Essentials that maps its different styles, schools and movements and is praised for being a great introduction and guide to one of the most dynamic periods of art history. She joins Showcase from London to talk more.