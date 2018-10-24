Black Mirror: Art as Social Satire | Exhibitions | Showcase

'Black mirror.' No, not the hit Netflix show. London's Saatchi Gallery wants you to view the now famous term through the lens of art. 26 contemporary artists have come together in an exhibition designed to expose modern anxieties and obsessions - all with a touch of humour. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to see it for herself. #BlackMirror #SaatchiGallery #Showcase