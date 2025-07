Who will be held responsible for Khashoggi’s murder?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says all evidence points to a planned execution, with members of a hit squad scouting out places to dump a body the day before Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the consulate in Istanbul. But who gave the orders? Randolph Nogel reports. #JamalKhashoggi #Khashoggi #SaudiConsulate #MBS