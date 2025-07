Ghost: the Musical | On Stage | Showcase

The 1991 blockbuster hit 'Ghost' is a twisted love story, that's been etched into the hearts and minds of everyone who saw it. Twenty years later, 'Ghost: the Musical' was born to mixed reviews. But the production has been re-imagined and given a reboot. Fresh from Dubai, the cast and crew are now in Istanbul. We sent Aadel Haleem to get a behind-the-scenes look.