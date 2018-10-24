The Khashoggi Killing: Trump says Saudi's staged "worst cover-up ever"

President Trump has said whoever's behind the plot to kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi should be in big trouble. But he's not sure how much the Saudi king knew about it. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed the US administration is revoking visas for 21 Saudi diplomats. On Tuesday, the Turkish president called for the 18 men arrested in connection with the killing to stand trial in Turkey. Iolo ap Dafydd has the latest.