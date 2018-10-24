WORLD
Private Police: Answer to a funding crisis?
You’re a target of crime, but there aren’t enough police so you hire a private police firm. It’s common in America and South Africa. Is this a failure of the state or a solution to a police shortage crisis? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Privatepolice #Crime #SouthAfrica
October 24, 2018
