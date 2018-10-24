Istanbul Syria Summit: France aims to rehabilitate ex-Daesh fighters

On Saturday, the Turkish president will host a summit on Syria, with the aim of finding a long-lasting solution to the seven-year conflict. One of the big questions hanging over the meeting is what to do about foreign fighters who travelled to Syria and Iraq to join Daesh. More fighters joined the group from France than any other European nation, meaning it now needs to find a way to reintegrate hundreds of people who spent years in the conflict zone. Elena Casas reports from Paris. #Syria #France #Daesh