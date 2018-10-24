EU formally rejects Italy's draft budget | Money Talks

It's a step the European Commission has never taken before - rejecting an EU member's budget plan. The bloc said Italy wants to spend way beyond its means, with its budget deficit target up to three-times bigger than what the EU wants. But while Rome and Brussels keep arguing about spending, Italians are desperate for economic change. Paolo Montecillo reports. Emanuele Bracco, an economics professor at Lancaster University and the University of Verona, joined us for more on the story. #EU #Italy #BudgetPlan