World's longest sea bridge opens in China | Money Talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping has officially opened China's newest megaproject - the world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong and Macau to the mainland. The Hong Kong- Zhuhai- Macau bridge has taken nine-years to build at a cost of around $20 billion. But as Joel Flynn reports from Hong Kong, the costs don't end there. #China #HongKong #MegaProject