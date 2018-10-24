Siemens freezes $20B deal with Riyadh | Money Talks

Markets kept a close eye on Turkey as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered the most detailed account of the killing of Saudi dissident journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. Erdogan said Turkish authorities have strong evidence Khashoggi was killed in a premeditated and "savage" murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul three weeks ago, contradicting Riyadh's various accounts of what happened. The comments come as a controversial investment conference gets underway in Riyadh, despite a high-profile boycott. Mobin Nasir reports. #Siemens #SaudiArabia #Khashoggi