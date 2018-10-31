October 31, 2018
Africa’s oldest leader wins again | Children off Nauru? | Ending Malaysia’s death penalty
Africa's oldest leader Paul Biya, wins another term. But was Cameroon's election free and fair? Also 11 children are evacuated from Australia's controversial detention centre in Nauru. But will others follow any time soon? And Malaysia moves to abolish the death penalty. Is this a breakthrough for the region? #TheNewsmakers #Africa #Nauru
