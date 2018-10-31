WORLD
1 MIN READ
Africa’s oldest leader wins again | Children off Nauru? | Ending Malaysia’s death penalty
Africa's oldest leader Paul Biya, wins another term. But was Cameroon's election free and fair? Also 11 children are evacuated from Australia's controversial detention centre in Nauru. But will others follow any time soon? And Malaysia moves to abolish the death penalty. Is this a breakthrough for the region? #TheNewsmakers #Africa #Nauru
Africa’s oldest leader wins again | Children off Nauru? | Ending Malaysia’s death penalty
October 31, 2018
Explore
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us