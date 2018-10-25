US Midterms: Turnout in last election lowest in 70 years

The mid-term elections are less than two weeks away. In the second year of Donald Trump's presidency, the Democrats are hoping to take control of Congress from the Republicans. Both sides are campaigning hard, with the President telling supporters to vote as though he's on the ballot. TRT World's North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #USElections #MidtermElections #US