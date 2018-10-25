Nevmekan Sahil: Istanbul's new library complex | Showcase

Istanbul has over 4 million registered students, hundreds of academic institutions and countless writers and journalists. But where are the libraries? There's an endless need for peace and quiet in a city of 15 million people across two continents. And now there's a new complex in the city's Uskudar neighborhood called Nevmekan Sahil. Showcase's Nursena Tuter travelled to the Asian side and sent us this look.