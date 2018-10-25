Paul Biya wins again, but were Cameroon’s elections free and fair?

Paul Biya was always favourite to win Cameroon’s election. But his opponents say the poll was rigged accusing the ruling party of voter intimidation and fraud. Those allegations were rejected by the courts, but the opposition are standing by their claims. Guests: Elvis Mbwoge President of Cameroon People's Democratic Movement in London Alain Mbe European Campaign Coordinator for the opposition Cameroon Renaissance Movement #Cameroon #PaulBiya #Election