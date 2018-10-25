Ending Malaysia’s death penalty

Murder, drug trafficking and treason. All punishable by death in Malaysia, but maybe not for much longer. After Muhammad Lukman Mohamed received the death sentence for selling medicinal marijuana oil to cancer patients, there was public outrage. Malaysia's prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, called for a review of the case and now wants to eliminate the death penalty altogether. Guests: Oh Ei Sun Former political secretary to Prime Minister Najib Razak Kasthuri Patto Member of Parliament with the Democratic Action Party John Lott President of the Crime Prevention Research Centre #Malaysia #DeathPenalty #MahathirMohamad