Australia’s ‘open-air prison’ in Nauru
It's been described as an open-air prison. But it's Australia's answer to those fleeing war and persecution. On the tiny island nation of Nauru sits a detention centre, where horrific abuses are alleged to take place. And some of the worst affected are children. There are growing calls for all asylum seekers under the age of 18 to be immediately evacuated. And, for the first time, that pressure appears to be working. A small group of children were transferred off the island. But will the rest of them be following any time soon? Shoaib Hasan takes a look. #Nauru #Australia #Asylumseekers
October 25, 2018
