October 25, 2018
Fifa Council Meeting: Backlash over co-operation with Saudi Arabia
FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks set to revive controversial plans for two brand new global competitions, as a FIFA Council meeting gets underway in Rwanda. Some of the funding for the proposals is thought to come from Saudi Arabia and the ideas were shelved in June amid fierce opposition. Paul Scott reports. #FIFA #SaudiArabia
