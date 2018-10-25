October 25, 2018
Brazil At The Crossroads: Violence has risen during presidential election
According to opinion polls, far right candidate Jair Bolsonaro is poised for victory in Brazil's presidential elections this Sunday. But with his candidacy and rising support has come a wave a political violence rarely seen in Brazil's presidential elections. Michael Fox has the story. #Brazil #Bolsonaro #Farright
