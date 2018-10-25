Boracay Reopening: Philippine island to reopen after clean up

The Philippines is reopening Boracay to tourists... six months after closing the island resort closed for a massive clean up operation. President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the island shut in April, saying it had turned into a "cesspool" due to damage caused by years of unrestrained tourism. Natasha Hussain has the details. #Phillipines #Boracay #Tourism