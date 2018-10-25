Turkish companies hungry for European market | Money Talks

The world's biggest food show is taking place in Paris where more than 7,000 manufacturers are vying to get their goods picked-up by the world's top retailers. Turkish companies are among those that have turned-up in force, hoping to get a slice of the pie at this year's Global Food Marketplace. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports from SIAL Paris. #GlobalFoodMarketplace