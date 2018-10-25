Lucky player holds winning Mega Millions lottery ticket | Money Talks

As the saying goes, you have to be in it to win it. That's why millions lined up for days at convenience stores and supermarkets to buy lottery tickets for America's biggest jackpot. The eye-watering $1.5 billion prize in the Mega Millions contest set off a frenzy across the country - and on Tuesday, one person actually hit all the winning numbers. #Lottery #MegaMillions