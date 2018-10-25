October 25, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Macron presidency is faltering, how has the young leader’s time in office unraveled so quickly?
Emmanuel Macron – once the rising star of the French politics – but a mere 18 months on his popularity is in the pan. Our guests tell us why promised reforms have stalled, how bad publicity has hurt his image, and why people are comparing him to Napoleon. Nexus with Matthew Moore. #France #Emmanuel Macron
The Macron presidency is faltering, how has the young leader’s time in office unraveled so quickly?
Explore