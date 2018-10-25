October 25, 2018
WORLD
Breaking News: Riyadh says Khashoggi's killing was planned
Saudi Arabia has finally admitted that - Jamal Khashoggi's killing in their Istanbul consulate - was premeditated. The admission comes more than three weeks after the Saudi journalist's death. The Saudi attorney general made his statement - after reviewing evidence provided by Turkish investigators. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Khashoggi #SaudiArabia #MBS
