October 26, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US Bomb Investigation: Police intensify search for suspects
In the United States, police are intensifying their search for those responsible for sending nearly a dozen pipe bombs through the mail to media organizations and leading supporters of the Democratic party around the country. Meanwhile, other politicians are trying to address the political climate. Lionel Donovan has more. #PipeBomb #USDemocrats #US
