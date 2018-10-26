US-Saudi Relations: Trust very important for Riyadh and Washington

The US-Saudi relationship affects the entire world. The United States wasn't always the superpower it is today, but when President Roosevelt secured American access to Saudi oil 73 years ago, Washington's ascent as the globe's dominant nation was firmly secured. That position comes with a commitment to Riyadh. Oubai Shahbandar reports. #US #SaudiArabia