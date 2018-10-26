October 26, 2018
WORLD
Spain Drug Trafficking: Drug trafficking alarms southern Spain
It's a growing problem in the waters around southern Spain - the mass smuggling of cannabis resin coming into Europe. It's usually done by speedboats crossing from Morocco. Within hours of landing, the resin is already on its way to other parts of the continent. Francis Collings reports from a city that's become a hub for drug trafficking. #Spain #DrugTrafficking #Europe
