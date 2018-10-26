Demand for Chinese tiles hurt by US tariffs | Money Talks

Markets have been weighed down by the ongoing trade war between the world's two biggest economies. But it appears the actions taken by US President Donald Trump to counter China's alleged 'unfair trade practices' haven't had the intended effect. The US Census Bureau says the country's goods trade deficit has risen to its highest ever level. The amount by which America's imports exceeded the value of its exports increased for a fourth straight month in September, to just over $76 billion. That's despite tariffs on major Chinese industries like steel and agriculture. But as Samantha Vadas reports, Chinese manufacturers who've been targeted by Washington's tariff hit-list are still worried about their biggest export market. #China #US #TradeWars