Philippine island of Boracay reopens after clean-up | Money Talks

The Philippine island of Boracay is back open for business. President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the tourist hotspot to close down six months ago for a massive clean-up operation, after an influx of visitors left the island paradise in a state of disrepair. Natasha Hussain explains how Boracay plans on doing things differently this time around. #Philippines #Boracay #Tourism