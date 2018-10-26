Electric car marker Tesla's shares surge on earnings | Money Talks

Electric carmaker, Tesla, has reported its first quarterly profit in two years and just its third in its 15-year history. The windfall has been attributed to long-awaited breakthroughs that have boosted production of its popular Model 3 sedans and comes just after CEO Elon Musk's disastrous attempt to take the company private. So is Tesla finally turning the corner? To help answer this question we speak to Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, a merchant bank focused on the secondary market for late-stage, pre-IPO companies. #Tesla #ElonMusk