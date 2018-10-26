Share prices plunge across global markets | Money Talks

Global stock markets have staged a recovery after hundreds of billions of dollars were wiped-out, in a rout that began on Wall Street on Wednesday. Tech stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off and while share prices are bouncing back, analysts say rising fears of protectionism may finally be putting the bears above the bulls. Mobin Nasir has the details. David Levine, founder of investment company Odin River, joins us from New York for more on the story. #WallStreet #StockMarkets